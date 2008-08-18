  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET831/98
    Find support for this product
    • Slim design with slot-in DVD Slim design with slot-in DVD Slim design with slot-in DVD
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET831/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Slim design with slot-in DVD

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET831 Portable DVD Player with 8.5” LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with SD card slot and Component Video output. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Slim design with slot-in DVD

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET831 Portable DVD Player with 8.5” LCD display. Plus Zero Bright Dot™ ensures optimal screen quality. Comes with SD card slot and Component Video output. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Slim design with slot-in DVD

        with Smart Car Mount and SD card slot

        • 21.6cm (8.5") widescreen LCD
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        SD/MMC card slot for added multimedia support

        SD/MMC card slot for added multimedia support

        View and share your video clips, photos and music - easily and instantly. For ultra convenience, the player features a built-in card slot for SD/MMC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card.

        21.6 cm/8.5" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

        21.6 cm/8.5" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

        The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 4 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

        Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Protective pouch included

        Protective pouch included

        Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

        Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

        Component video output for the best analog video connection

        YPbPr Component Video is a top-quality video connection ideal for connecting DVD players or recorders to high-end TV sets. It uses three separate wires for the luminance and colour difference signals to prevent interference. Because the video signal on the DVD disc is also stored in YPbPr format, no conversion steps are needed to generate the output signal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(Line out), >76dB(earphone), >70dB(speaker)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V
          Other connections
          Component Video out Interlaced
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          SD/MMC card slot
          SD car slot

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          AY4129/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cable, 1 x Component Cable
          Remote control
          AY5507 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
          Smart car mount
          1 pcs
          Pouch
          Protective pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          145  mm
          Product depth
          31  mm
          Packaging Height
          205  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          316  mm
          Master carton depth
          333  mm
          Master carton weight
          7.28  kg
          Master carton height
          236  mm
          Product width
          255  mm
          Master carton width
          458  mm
          Product height
          170  mm
          Product weight
          0.97  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          8.5  inch
          Effective viewing area
          187.2x105.3
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Pixel pitch
          0.13(W) x 0.45(H)
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • WMA
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Remote control
        • Adaptor
        • Car kit
        • Protective pouch
        • Video cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.