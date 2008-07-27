  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Portable DVD Player

    PET940/98
    Find support for this product
      Overall Rating / 5

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 9” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET940. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos with USB slot anytime, anyplace. See all benefits

        • 22.9 cm/9" widescreen LCD
        • DivX playback
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        22.9 cm (9") TFT color LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        22.9 cm (9") TFT color LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V
          USB
          Yes
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 3 hrs
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC-IN 9V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5507 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          145  mm
          Product depth
          198  mm
          Packaging Height
          220  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          308  mm
          Master carton depth
          460  mm
          Master carton weight
          6.31  kg
          Master carton height
          250  mm
          Product width
          260  mm
          Master carton width
          325  mm
          Product height
          40  mm
          Product weight
          1.98  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          9  inch
          Effective viewing area
          198.240(W)x111.735(H)mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Pixel pitch
          0.10325(W)x0.4775(H)mm
          Resolution
          640(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

