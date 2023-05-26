Search terms
Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music
PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Eye mask massager
Equipped with professionally designed intellgent airbags, covering all parts around the eyes. Through the inflating and deflating of each air bag, it simulates manual kneading massage on acupuncture points to relieve the soreness and discomfort of the eyes. With the just-right strength, the massager cares for eyes without pressing the eyeball while massaging.
On both sides of the main airbag, there are independent side airbags to further massage the temple area with the right strength. With the main airbag, it can massage the important acupoints around the eyes in an all-round way and take good care of the acupoints around the eyes.
The built-in temperature sensing device precisely controls the temperature in every minute, and strives to present the best heat sensation of 42C. Promote blood circulation around the eye area can effectively relax the muscles around your eyes, get rid of eye soreness and dryness, and improve the status of eye fatigue.
The newly upgraded bone conduction music system, surround 3D stereo sound, immersive and excellent sound quality, enjoy the immersive massage experience. Free your ears, perceive external sounds at any time, reduce claustrophobia, listen more safely, and relax your mind and body more efficiently. Skin-friendly bone conduction earphones, closed and anti-leakage design, no fear of disturbing others, it is more comfortable to enjoy music quietly.
The visual window design can reduce claustrophobia and relieve eye fatigue, and does not affect daily entertainment, rest, and work. The eyeball area is designed with a groove to avoid direct pressing on the eyeball and there will be no dizziness and other adverse phenomenon after the massage. The massage does not affect the eye makeup, no matter when it is or where you are.
Short press the power button to cycle through the following massage modes: [Eye Beauty Mode], [Eye Care Mode], [Sleep-aid Mode], [Eye Warming Mode] and [Music Mode]. Combined with the corresponding bluetooth connection status, it can intelligently switch the mode status and provide you an exclusive shutdown settings.
The inner lining is made of nano-silicone leather, which is soft and smooth to the touch like baby skin. Durable and breathable, it ensures that the skin stays dry at all times and cares for the fragile eye area. It can be scrubbed for convenient cleaning.
Foldable design, make it light and portable, easy to store.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
