  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Eye mask massager

    PPM2702
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music
      -{discount-value}

      Eye mask massager

      PPM2702
      Overall Rating / 5

      Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

      PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

      Eye mask massager

      Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

      PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

      Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

      PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

      Eye mask massager

      Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

      PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Personal massagers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Eye mask massager

        Eye mask massager

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

        3D airbag massage system

        • Airbags massage eye acupoints
        • Stereo bone conduction music
        • Large area hot compress
        • Nano silicone leather lining

        Simulating manual massage with airbags, soothes eye swelling

        Equipped with professionally designed intellgent airbags, covering all parts around the eyes. Through the inflating and deflating of each air bag, it simulates manual kneading massage on acupuncture points to relieve the soreness and discomfort of the eyes. With the just-right strength, the massager cares for eyes without pressing the eyeball while massaging.

        All-round care of the eye area with independent side airbags

        On both sides of the main airbag, there are independent side airbags to further massage the temple area with the right strength. With the main airbag, it can massage the important acupoints around the eyes in an all-round way and take good care of the acupoints around the eyes.

        Hot compress promotes blood circulation and relieve fatigue

        The built-in temperature sensing device precisely controls the temperature in every minute, and strives to present the best heat sensation of 42C. Promote blood circulation around the eye area can effectively relax the muscles around your eyes, get rid of eye soreness and dryness, and improve the status of eye fatigue.

        Enjoy the 3D surrounded music with bone conduction music

        The newly upgraded bone conduction music system, surround 3D stereo sound, immersive and excellent sound quality, enjoy the immersive massage experience. Free your ears, perceive external sounds at any time, reduce claustrophobia, listen more safely, and relax your mind and body more efficiently. Skin-friendly bone conduction earphones, closed and anti-leakage design, no fear of disturbing others, it is more comfortable to enjoy music quietly.

        No hindrance to work, reduce direct pressure on the eyeballs

        The visual window design can reduce claustrophobia and relieve eye fatigue, and does not affect daily entertainment, rest, and work. The eyeball area is designed with a groove to avoid direct pressing on the eyeball and there will be no dizziness and other adverse phenomenon after the massage. The massage does not affect the eye makeup, no matter when it is or where you are.

        5 eye protection modes, switch as you like

        Short press the power button to cycle through the following massage modes: [Eye Beauty Mode], [Eye Care Mode], [Sleep-aid Mode], [Eye Warming Mode] and [Music Mode]. Combined with the corresponding bluetooth connection status, it can intelligently switch the mode status and provide you an exclusive shutdown settings.

        Dry, clean, skin-friendly with nano silicone leather lining

        The inner lining is made of nano-silicone leather, which is soft and smooth to the touch like baby skin. Durable and breathable, it ensures that the skin stays dry at all times and cares for the fragile eye area. It can be scrubbed for convenient cleaning.

        Convenient to store and carry out

        Foldable design, make it light and portable, easy to store.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Dark blue
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          215x114x80mm  mm
          Net weight
          approx. 365 g
          Massage type
          • Pressing
          • Hot compress
          Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
          207x142x91  mm
          Main materials
          • Organic silicone urethane
          • ABS plastic
          • Elastic fabric

        • Main parameters

          Temperature of heating
          42 (±3)  °C
          Massage modes
          5
          Battery
          1200 mAh
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Airbag quantity
          10
          Music system
          Bluetooth/ bone conduction music
          Charging Current
          500 mA
          Charging Voltage
          5 V
          Operating Power
          4 W
          Operating Voltage
          3.7 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.