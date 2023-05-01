  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Anytime private massage & relaxation

      This neck massager uses a high-fitting kneading massage nodes, which simulates fingers to relax tight muscles. The ergonomic design cares and supports the neck. Hot compress promotes blood circulation so as to improve massage effect. See all benefits

        Anytime private massage & relaxation

        Wearable massage, 360° support and care

        • Finger pressing massage
        • Ergonomic support design
        • Thermostatically hot compress

        Imitate manual pressing massage to quickly relax the neck

        Equipped with 4 high-fitting kneading massage nodes, it fully covers the levator scapula and trapezius muscles without missing any fatigued area. Simulating real fingers to physically rotate and knead, and adjust the intensity in 2 strength levels, which can easily cope with the fatigue and soreness of the neck muscles.

        42℃ hot compress, promote blood circulation &relieve fatigue

        A constant temperature hot compress at 42C can effectively promote blood circulation, relax rigid muscles, and let the warmth reach the texture, for further enhancing the therapeutic effect of massage.

        Fits the neck curve and provides good neck support

        Designed according to ergonomics, it adapts to the natural shape of the neck, fits the neck curve, prevents crooked neck, and effectively reduces the compression of the cervical spine to protect the health of the neck.

        Soft and comfortable, strong support

        The main body uses slow rebound memory foam, which has a soft touch and can provide good support, assist the vertical cervical spine and avoid bad habits such as tilting the head. It helps users release stress and relax their minds and bodies.

        Intimate reminder, easy to operate

        Built-in voice prompt module, which makes it easy to operate the massager for users.

        Removable and washable to maintain healthy skin

        The pillowcase of the massager Removable and washable, which is convenient for daily care. You can maintain the pillowcase clean and hygienic for the health protection of the skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Light Blue
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          255x230x105  mm
          Net weight
          0.78 kg
          Massage type
          • Hot compress
          • Kneading
          Main materials
          • Poly urethane
          • Mesh cloth

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Temperature of heating
          42 (±3)  °C
          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          12 W
          Battery
          3200 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V
          Massage strength levels
          2

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

