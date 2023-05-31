  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Neck massager

    PPM3306
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion
      -{discount-value}

      Neck massager

      PPM3306
      Overall Rating / 5

      Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

      This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits

      Neck massager

      Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

      This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits

      Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

      This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits

      Neck massager

      Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

      This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Personal massagers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Neck massager

        Neck massager

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

        Four-point rhythmical soothing

        • Vibration massage
        • Wraparound support
        • Thermostatically hot compress

        Warmly hot compress, eliminate swelling, relieve fatigue

        The heat penetrates deeply into the massage area to accelerate blood circulation and help relieve muscle tension. Reasonable preset temperature provides a comfortable and safe hot compress experience, avoiding accidental burns.

        Massage covers multiple parts

        4 massage nodes are set up for the parts of the neck that are prone to fatigue. Relax tired parts through high-frequency vibration, shake quickly, and release muscle fatigue.

        Intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage and hurt

        Preset 15-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding damage to muscle tissue or skin caused by excessive massage or hot compress.

        Detachable plug-in lock, easy to adjust the tightness

        The massager adopts a detachable plug-in lock, which can be tightened strongly and at the same time easy to adjust the tightness

        Skin-friendly fabric,enjoy the comfort

        The surface is made of skin-friendly and breathable elastic fabric, which provides a comfortable touch while preventing allergies or skin damage from friction products

        Filled with high resilience sponge to provide stable support

        The interior is filled with double-layer high-rebound sponge, which is comfortable and soft, and can provide stable support

        Detachable cloth cover for easy cleaning

        The outer cloth cover of the massager can be disassembled and cleaned, which is convenient for daily care, keeps the pillowcase clean and hygienic, and protects the health of the skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Dark blue
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          215x221x126mm  mm
          Net weight
          about 0.43 kg
          Massage type
          • Point vibration
          • Hot compress
          Main materials
          Elastic fabric
          Quantity of massage nodes
          4

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          5 W
          Battery
          2000 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.