    Double care for the neck
      -{discount-value}

      Double care for the neck

      Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits

      Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits

      Double care for the neck

      Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits

        Double care for the neck

        Support to soothe and massage to relax

        • EMS microcurrent massage
        • 2 hot compress levels
        • Flexible support structure

        Breakthrough combination of head & neck support and massage

        The newly created V-shaped anti-duck structure incorporates EMS massage and hot compress. While massaging, it helps you straighten your cervical spine and sit upright, creating a multi-functional massage experience.

        Anti-bow V-shaped design

        The area close to the chin adopts a newly created V-shape, which is ergonomically designed and fits the curve of the chin. Support your chin steadily to prevent excessive bowing and reduce pressure on your head and neck.

        Flexible support structure

        The built-in curved elastic support rack can give the head a good assistance after wearing this motorcycle. Hold the chin to prevent excessive bending and relieve stress.

        Soft, highly elastic foam

        The inner core of slow rebound foam has just the right elasticity and is suitable for different neck lengths. The foam has multiple breathable holes, and the soft and smooth fabric on the device makes your massage relaxing, refreshing and not stuffy.

        EMS dual frequency pulse massage

        The medium and low dual-frequency pulses are output uniformly and stably, simulating various massage techniques such as pressing, tapping, kneading, and massage, and mobilizing neck muscle contraction to relax.

        2 hot compress levels

        Embedded with a thin heating sheet, gentle heat penetrates into the core muscle area of the neck. You can enjoy hot compress while massaginig to relax the tight neck.

        4 major modes and 12 levels of intensity

        Different modes and pulse intensity levels can be freely combined. The intensity can be strong or mild, giving you a diverse massage experience. The buttons are designed with concave and convex patterns for easy and convenient operation.

        Soft neck extension strap

        The neck strap is lengthened and can be attached in two ways to comfortably fit a variety of neck sizes to meet the needs of different people.

        150g lightweight design

        The whole device weighs only 150g. It is light and easy to wear. It does not put additional burden on the cervical spine and brings a burden-free massage experience.

        120 minutes of long-lasting battery life

        It has a built-in 950mAh lithium battery, which can last for 120 minutes on a full charge. It is equipped with a Type-C charging cable to recharge the battery at any time, making it a good travel companion.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          170x180x110  mm
          Net weight
          about 0.15kg
          Massage type
          • EMS
          • Hot compress
          Colour
          Dark blue

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          10 minutes
          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          3 W
          Massage modes
          4
          Battery
          950 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V
          Massage strength levels
          12

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

