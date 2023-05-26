  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Neck and Shoulder Massager

    Massage Shawl

    PPM3521
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Cares for shoulders and neck Cares for shoulders and neck Cares for shoulders and neck
      -{discount-value}

      Neck and Shoulder Massager Massage Shawl

      PPM3521
      Overall Rating / 5

      Cares for shoulders and neck

      Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles. See all benefits

      Neck and Shoulder Massager Massage Shawl

      Cares for shoulders and neck

      Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles. See all benefits

      Cares for shoulders and neck

      Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles. See all benefits

      Neck and Shoulder Massager Massage Shawl

      Cares for shoulders and neck

      Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Personal massagers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Neck and Shoulder Massager

        Neck and Shoulder Massager

        Massage Shawl

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Cares for shoulders and neck

        42℃ hot compress, gentle and comfort kneading

        • 6-finger kneading
        • Joint care of shoulder & neck
        • Warm compress

        Imitation of real-life massage,deeply soothes muscles.

        The massager adopts an innovative 6-claw kneading mechanism, which simulates a real-life 6-finger massage technique, grasping while rubbing both shoulders and neck to quickly relax the neck muscles.

        Large area massage, simultaneous care of shoulders and neck

        The massage claws can cover the neck and shoulders at the same time, kneading and squeezing the muscles, so that the neck and shoulders can be relaxed together.

        Warm compresses to promote blood circulation

        Using a large-area heating process, the sore shoulders and neck are supplemented with warm and hot compresses to promote blood circulation, so that the muscles can quickly relax and release fatigue;

        A variety of modes, not single massage

        There are 3 preset massage modes and rich massage techniques, so that the massage process is no longer single.

        Double pull straps design, easy to adjust the intensity

        Bilateral adjustable pull straps ensure that the massage head can fit the neck and shoulders, and the massage intensity can be adjusted by pulling force.

        Powered by lithium battery, not bound by cords

        The massage shawl can be used plugged or unplugged, not bound by the power cord. You do not need to wait for the charging process, and can easily use it anytime, anywhere;

        Adjust the intensity to meet your needs

        Preset 2 levels of massage intensity, the intensity of massage is up to you

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Dark blue
          Net weight
          1.96 kg
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          580x400x200  mm
          Massage type
          • Kneading
          • Hot compress
          Quantity of massage nodes
          6

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Working voltage
          12.8 V
          Working power
          23 W
          Battery
          2200 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging voltage
          12.8 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.