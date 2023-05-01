  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Waist massager

    PPM4325
      -{discount-value}

      Waist massager

      PPM4325
      Pure enjoyment of warm care

      Made of Lycra fabric, the waist massager is light and thin. It is equipped with a hot compress function to effectively promote blood circulation and relieve waist pain and discomfort. Magnetic detachable controller, portable without burden. See all benefits

        Pure enjoyment of warm care

        Wireless hot compress for waist and abdomen

        • Large area hot compress
        • Multi-level massage options
        • Detachable controller

        Large area hot compress, adjustable heating temperature

        The front and back dual zones are heated at the same time, and the 45-55 degrees can be adjusted in 3 levels to effectively promote blood circulation, relieve back pain and abdominal discomfort.

        Portable massage belt, feel light and thin

        The net weight of the whole device is 185g, the thin and light body can be worn invisible, so that you are not afraid of pressure and embarrassment.

        30-minute intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage

        A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.

        Detachable controller, light and portable for carrying

        The controller and the main device are fixed by magnetic adsorption, and they can be easily adsorbed when they are close to each other. Detachable design, it is more convenient to travel and carry and easy to clean.

        Built-in battery, avoid power cord constraints

        The control box has a built-in battery with a capacity of 3000mAh, which can be used for 180 minutes when fully charged.

        3D surround ergonomic design for better protection

        Wraparound design, you can also use with extension strap, adjust the abdominal and waist massage position through the hook & loop. 360-degree wrap covering waist massage to soothe discomfort.

        Carefully selected fabrics: light, soft & waterproof

        Use carefully selected fabrics with antibacterial and water repellent treatment, it prevents odor and damage to skin health caused by the growth of harmful microorganisms. The device is light and thin, make it invisible and non-sensing to wear as well as more convenient to carry.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          1080×110×35  mm
          Net weight
          185 g
          Color
          Pink

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          30 minutes
          Temperature of heating
          45-55  °C
          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          6.5 W
          Battery
          3000 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging port
          Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

