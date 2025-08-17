2 year warranty
PPM4325
Pure enjoyment of warm care
Made of Lycra fabric, the waist massager is light and thin. It is equipped with a hot compress function to effectively promote blood circulation and relieve waist pain and discomfort. Magnetic detachable controller, portable without burden.
Large area hot compress
Multi-level massage options
Detachable controller
The front and back dual zones are heated at the same time, and the 45-55 degrees can be adjusted in 3 levels to effectively promote blood circulation, relieve back pain and abdominal discomfort.
The net weight of the whole device is 185g, the thin and light body can be worn invisible, so that you are not afraid of pressure and embarrassment.
A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Horse88
17/08/2025
Philippines
Great idea but disappointing longevity.
(Honest Review) Philips Waist Massager When I first tried this, it was honestly a game changer for period cramps with the heat and massage combination. Unfortunately, after about ~7 battery cycle (charged using the phillips cable), the performance declined sharply. The heating function has stopped working altogether, and the massage only runs for an average of 26 seconds before stopping completely (across 10 trials). In reality, when you are in pain, the 26 seconds feels like 5-10 seconds which barely provides relief of any sort. The concept is great, and if it were more durable and consistent, this could easily be a 5/5 must-have product. I am left disappointed in its current form- as it feels underdeveloped and not built to last. :(( TLDR: 2/5 - Great idea but disappointing longevity.
This review was made for PPM4325 Waist massager
Date of Use 2025-04-17
This review was made for PPM4325 Waist massager
Date of Use 2025-04-17