    Massage Back Brace

    PPM4361
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      This massager is light weight and wearable. You can enjoy deep vibration massage and hot compress to your shoulder at anytime. The smart built-in posture sensor can provide a kindly reminder when bad posture is detected. See all benefits

        You personal masseur and posture coach

        Healthy life with deep massage and health posture

        • VibWave deep shoulder massage
        • Constant hot compress
        • 3D elastic shoulder muscle aid
        • Poor posture reminder

        Constant temperature hot compress

        With temperature sensors built-in. The well controlled massage module provides a relaxing hot compress to improve the muscle blood circulation.

        3-area VibWave vibration massage for deep mucle relaxation

        The VibWave massage uses a high frequency vibration which goes deeply into muscle and relax muscle tissues efficiently.

        3DSuit stereo-cut back brace assists should muscles

        The stereo cut body fits your back well and the elastic strips help to reduce the burden of your shoulder muscles and straighten your back.

        Smart posture sensor to more easily improve posture habits

        The built-in posture sensor can work a whole day, providing a kindly reminder when bowed back is detected. Users will gradually get used to a healthier habit to keep back straight when sitting and standing.

        Anti-bacterial and splash-proof fabrics

        The device is made of fabrics processed with nanotechnology. The anti-bacterial ingredients prevents the device to get smelly and unhealthy after use. The splash-proof layer keeps most dirt away and makes it easy to clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          454x367x20  mm
          Net weight
          330 g
          Color
          Blue

        • Main parameters

          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          12 W
          Battery
          5000 mAh
          Charging current
          2 A
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

