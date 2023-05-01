  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Full back massage
      Back massager

      PPM4501
      Overall Rating / 5

      Full back massage

      The back massager uses up to 12 floating massage nodes. The massage range covers both the waist and back, so you can instantly get a relaxing experience of the whole back. Floating massage provides you protection.

        Full back massage

        12 massage nodes provide care of the waist and bac

        • Multi-nodes floating massage
        • Thermostatically hot compress
        • One-key control

        Multi-node massage relax both the upper and lower back

        Up to 12 massage nodes are arranged on both the left and right side. A large area rotation can cover the back to massage all parts precisely.

        Comfortable fit to curved surface for complete massage

        In-depth study of the human body curve in order to make the massager more compliant with the body and achieve a purer massage experience

        Promote blood circulation and muscle relaxation

        42 degrees (3 degrees) hot compress thermostat. While the massage nodes are kneading and massaging, it can also heat the massaged area to accelerate blood circulation, eliminate swelling and pain, and relieve muscle soreness.

        Imitate human massage skill, enjoy a comfortable experience

        Use 3D stereo massage nodes, which are different from ordinary 2D flat massage nodes. It can simulate real person's pushing, pulling and kneading massage techniques to deeply soothe muscles and eliminate fatigue.

        Innovative floating massage

        Design of floating massage nodes provides protection. When the body is close to the massager, it will stretch back and forth to avoid damage caused by squeezing the body tissues.

        Timed massage to avoid overuse

        15 minutes preset massage function to prevent damage caused by excessive massage or hot compress

        One-key control, easy to use

        Make hard things simple: complete all the functional procedures with one touch.

        Personalized massage settings with 4 modes

        Experience in four different modes

        Color status indicator: clear and easy to understand

        Buttons and massage heads are equipped with colored status lights. Orange light indicates heated mode while blue light indicates no heat.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Heating Type
          Heating light
          Color
          Dark blue
          Power supply
          Adapter (IN100-240V OUT12V)
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          422×164×470  mm
          Net weight
          approx. 3kg
          Main materials
          • Mesh cloth
          • Poly urethane

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Rated Power
          24  W
          Cord length of adapter
          1.8 m

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

