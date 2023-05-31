Search terms
Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Knee massager
Dual massager design, both knees can enjoy knee care at the same time.
3 levels of hot compress temperature can be adjusted to promote blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain, let people fully relax and relieve the fatigue of the day. Built-in precise NTC temperature control system, overheating automatic power off, to achieve intelligent anti-scald.
There are 4 preset massage modes, one button to start the massage, giving you the comfort you want.
There are 10 three-dimensional airbags inside, which wrap the knees in multiple angles for massage, give the knee airbags a squeeze massage, and relax the knees
The knee part of the device is equipped with a ring-shaped air suspension, which fixes the patella by inflating the airbag and gives the patella a supporting effect. Patella massage can be achieved by switching between inflation and deflation cycles, relaxing the patella and relieving the pressure on the patella.
A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.
Built-in 5000mAh battery can be used for 120 minutes when fully charged. The device supports use in charging, so there is no worry about battery life.
