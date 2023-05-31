  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Knee massager

    PPM5521
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy the moment to relax Enjoy the moment to relax Enjoy the moment to relax
      -{discount-value}

      Knee massager

      PPM5521
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy the moment to relax

      Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits

      Knee massager

      Enjoy the moment to relax

      Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits

      Enjoy the moment to relax

      Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits

      Knee massager

      Enjoy the moment to relax

      Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Personal massagers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Knee massager

        Knee massager

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Enjoy the moment to relax

        AirWave pressing and hot compress

        • Combined massage
        • Airbag full wrap
        • wearable use in wireless

        Massage both knees together to relax

        Dual massager design, both knees can enjoy knee care at the same time.

        40-50°C hot compress temperature, 3 adjustable temperatures

        3 levels of hot compress temperature can be adjusted to promote blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain, let people fully relax and relieve the fatigue of the day. Built-in precise NTC temperature control system, overheating automatic power off, to achieve intelligent anti-scald.

        4 massage modes, smart and convenient

        There are 4 preset massage modes, one button to start the massage, giving you the comfort you want.

        10 airbag areas, air wave airbag massage

        There are 10 three-dimensional airbags inside, which wrap the knees in multiple angles for massage, give the knee airbags a squeeze massage, and relax the knees

        Suspended three-dimensional support for the knee joint

        The knee part of the device is equipped with a ring-shaped air suspension, which fixes the patella by inflating the airbag and gives the patella a supporting effect. Patella massage can be achieved by switching between inflation and deflation cycles, relaxing the patella and relieving the pressure on the patella.

        30-minute intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage

        A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.

        Built-in battery, charging use is available

        Built-in 5000mAh battery can be used for 120 minutes when fully charged. The device supports use in charging, so there is no worry about battery life.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Dark blue
          Net weight
          about 0.78 kg
          Quantity of airbags
          10

        • Main parameters

          Temperature of heating
          40-50  °C
          Battery
          5000 mAh
          Charging port
          USB Type-C

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.