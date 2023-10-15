  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Taking care of legs and feet

      With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

      With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment. See all benefits

      With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment. See all benefits

      With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment. See all benefits

        Taking care of legs and feet

        Kneading and hot compress 2 in 1

        • 3D Massage Nodes
        • Well Selected Fabrics
        • 2 Major Modes

        3D ergonomic massage nodes with 8 points

        Double roller design. 3D bionic method, simulates human hand massage. 8 large contact points in a wide contact area, which are arranged at different heights to relax the muscles like undulating waves and provide a comfortable experience.

        Available in Thighs, calves and feet

        2 modes available: knead thighs and calves to slowly relieve pressure and relax tight muscles; press the soles of feet to help relax arches.

        Remote controller for easy adjustment

        The extended controller allows you to adjust the massager while sitting or lying down without bending down. Equipped with dedicated storage for the controller, easy to access and use at any time. No need to worry about losing your controller.

        2 massage techniques in 2 intensities

        Preset 2 major techniques of kneading and pressing, with 2 intensity levels. It allows you to enjoy a relaxing massage for the feet and legs.

        Selected fabrics inside and outside,a comfortable experience

        The outer layer is made of soft leather, which is smooth and delicate to the touch and easy to clean. The inner lining is made of durable fabric, which is skin-friendly and breathable. You will feel comfortable when used close to the skin.

        50 degrees hot compress in 5 seconds

        Adopting neon lamp heating method, the heat output is uniform and stable. You can feel the warmth and care of your legs and feet in about 5 seconds

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Heating Type
          Neon lamp
          Net weight
          about 1.84kg
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          395x255x196  mm
          Massage type
          • Kneading
          • Pressing
          • Hot compress
          • Rolling
          Color
          Dark blue

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Temperature of heating
          about 50  °C
          Rated Power
          24  W
          Massage modes
          2 modes
          Default levels
          2 intensity levels
          Rated Voltage
          12 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

