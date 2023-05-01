Search terms
Compact and portable
Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mini massage gun
With the weight less than 300g, the massagegun is light and portable to carry. "T" shape design, metallic paint and 36mm wide grip, make the massage gun easy and comfortable to grasp as well as simple to storage.
Enjoy powerful and warm massage in multiple scenarios: Awaken the vitality of muscle groups before training and relieve muscle soreness after training for fitness person. Say goodbye to shoulder pain for office worker. Quickly relieve for sore calves to people on travel or business trip.
SuperDynamic all-metal powertrain, improve the device performance to provide 5kg force output. One key to operate 5 strength levels, deeper and deeper relaxation with step by step massage.
Accessories include 7 massage heads. You can have targeted massage on various large muscles of body parts, such as back, arms and thighs.
Once the massage head is connected, the device will automatically recognize and turn on the hot compress mode. The stainless steel surface will heat quickly when the machine is turned on, and the hot compress will be heated at a constant temperature of 45C. With high-frequency impact, the heat penetrates deep into the muscles, and the relaxation effect is more ideal.
Applying heating to high frequency massage gun, differs from the previous series. Special design of hot compress function with vibration improves the massage and relaxation effect.
