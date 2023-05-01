  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Mini massage gun

    PPM7303
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Compact and portable Compact and portable Compact and portable
      -{discount-value}

      Mini massage gun

      PPM7303
      Overall Rating / 5

      Compact and portable

      Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits

      Mini massage gun

      Compact and portable

      Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits

      Compact and portable

      Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits

      Mini massage gun

      Compact and portable

      Equipped with 7 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Personal massagers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Mini massage gun

        Mini massage gun

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Compact and portable

        Enjoy relaxation anytime

        • Hot compress
        • 5kg force output
        • 7 massage heads

        Light and portable, comfortable to hold

        With the weight less than 300g, the massagegun is light and portable to carry. "T" shape design, metallic paint and 36mm wide grip, make the massage gun easy and comfortable to grasp as well as simple to storage.

        Massagist available anywhere

        Enjoy powerful and warm massage in multiple scenarios: Awaken the vitality of muscle groups before training and relieve muscle soreness after training for fitness person. Say goodbye to shoulder pain for office worker. Quickly relieve for sore calves to people on travel or business trip.

        High frequency vibration, deep massage

        SuperDynamic all-metal powertrain, improve the device performance to provide 5kg force output. One key to operate 5 strength levels, deeper and deeper relaxation with step by step massage.

        7 massage heads, meet your different needs.

        Accessories include 7 massage heads. You can have targeted massage on various large muscles of body parts, such as back, arms and thighs.

        Vibrating heat compress to relieve muscle tension

        Once the massage head is connected, the device will automatically recognize and turn on the hot compress mode. The stainless steel surface will heat quickly when the machine is turned on, and the hot compress will be heated at a constant temperature of 45C. With high-frequency impact, the heat penetrates deep into the muscles, and the relaxation effect is more ideal.

        45 degrees thermostatically heating

        Applying heating to high frequency massage gun, differs from the previous series. Special design of hot compress function with vibration improves the massage and relaxation effect.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Net weight
          303 g
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          75×38×153  mm
          Color
          Dark grey
          Quantity of massage heads
          7

        • Main parameters

          Working voltage
          7.4 V
          Working power
          10 W
          Battery
          1300 mAh
          Maximum thrust
          5 kg
          Charging current
          2 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C 5V 2A
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.