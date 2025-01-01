2 year warranty
PPM7303
Compact and portable
Equipped with 6 massage heads including hot compress function, it brings you a personalized experience. 45 degrees thermostatically hot compress, compact and portable, with 5 speed levels, the effect of massage and relaxation is improved.
Hot compress
5kg force output
6 massage heads
With the weight about 300g, the massagegun is light and portable to carry. "T" shape design, metallic paint and 36mm wide grip, make the massage gun easy and comfortable to grasp as well as simple to storage.
Enjoy powerful and warm massage in multiple scenarios: Awaken the vitality of muscle groups before training and relieve muscle soreness after training for fitness person. Say goodbye to shoulder pain for office worker. Quickly relieve for sore calves to people on travel or business trip.
SuperDynamic all-metal powertrain, improve the device performance to provide 5kg force output. One key to operate 5 strength levels, deeper and deeper relaxation with step by step massage.
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