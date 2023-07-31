  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Massage Gun

      PPM7323
      Deep massage for sports recovery

      This device is well designed for entry level sports users. 8mm shockwave can reach the deep tissues of big muscles and relief the fatigue by sports. Special designed massage accessories can be used to provide different massage experience. See all benefits

        Deep massage for sports recovery

        8mm shockwave to deep muscle tissues

        • Powerful output for sports
        • Professional accessories
        • Easy to operate

        Powerful output for deep tissue recovery

        The dynamic system provides shockwave frequency up to 2800rpm and 8mm depth. Even the deep tissues of big muscles can be reached. The fatigue after sports practice will be obviously reduced after massage for several minutes with this device.

        6 well designed massage accessories

        Different accessories are designed for different massage purpose. With well designed curve and massage points, you can get decent massage experience with different muscle groups and get the best muscle recovery after practice.

        Light weight design

        The improvement on structure design makes the device much lighter than early models, while keeps the same reliability features. It's much easier to enjoy the massage for longer time.

        7 gear levels

        With 5 constant speed levels and 2 wave speed curve levels provides flexibility for users to get the right massage for different body parts and get the best relaxation for muscles after sports.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          157x62x204  mm
          Net weight
          Approx. 0.7kg
          Color
          Black
          Quantity of massage heads
          6

        • Main parameters

          Massage amplitude
          8 mm
          Working voltage
          7.4 V
          Working power
          30 W
          Massage frequency
          2800 rpm
          Battery
          1500 mAh
          Charging current
          2 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

