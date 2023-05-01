  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    PPM7501

    Mini Sports Massage Gun

    • Ultra power with ultra compact body Ultra power with ultra compact body Ultra power with ultra compact body
      -{discount-value}

      This ultra slim mini massage gun is a powerful tool for people who do regular exercises. With a powerful dynamic system, it can provide an amazing 10kg power output at 8mm massage depth, which is perfect for sport warm up and recovery. See all benefits

        Ultra power with ultra compact body

        SuperDynamic power system

        • Compact size, powerful output
        • Professional accessories

        Increase massage and power output.

        With the powerful dynamic system, the device can provide a 10kg output power at 8mm massage depth, which is an innovative breakthrough.

        The light ring on top shows the power output in real-time

        Real-time strength feedback shows on light ring with colors. You can monitor the pressure you are using on your body, so that you can adjust your massage plan according to advice of your physio.

        Ultra slim 35mm handle

        Only 35mm wide, the metallic handle is easy to grasp. The overall size is just 14.57.53.5cm. It can be put in close fitting sport bags and occupies very little space.

        Whole outer housing and dynamic system are made from metal.

        The housing is made from refined aluminium which is light weight and strong. The whole dynamic system is made from precision metal. All the parts are not just strong and durable but also perfectly detailed.

        6 professional massage heads

        Massage heads are essential for massage guns. This massage gun has 6 massage heads, which can satisfy all sport recovery and daily relaxation purpose.

        Deliver strong penetrating waves while avoid skin allergies

        Specially tuned and powerful DC brushless motor, the SuperDynamic all-metal super power system ensures that the massage gun can reach the maximum thrust of 10kg. It enhances the effect of daily relaxing massage.

        Enhance the massage amplitude and comfort level

        The high elasticity of the rubber complements the vibration frequency of the massage gun, optimizing muscle tissue penetration for the best possible massage effect. The soft rubber surface is easy to clean supporting bacteria and harmful substances removal after long-term use. Protecting the skin's health.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Color
          Black
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          145×75×35 mm  mm
          Net weight
          308g
          Quantity of massage heads
          6

        • Main parameters

          Massage amplitude
          8 mm
          Working voltage
          11.1 V
          Working power
          25 W
          Massage frequency
          1600 Hz-3200 Hz
          Maximum thrust
          10 kg
          Battery
          1300 mAh
          Charging current
          2 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China
          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

