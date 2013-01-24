Home
      Project your life

      Equipped with HDMI and USB interface it's never been so easy to project videos and pictures. The USBQuickLink offers a USB plug to charge the device. No matter where you are - Project your life with PPX4150!

        Project your life

        PicoPix pocket projector

        • 50 lumens

        Support of MHL for mobile devices

        Support of MHL for mobile devices

        WavEngine with LED technology

        WavEngine with LED technology surprises by crystal clear pictures in brilliant colors

        USB plug and socket for power and easy connection

        For those who want to share content directly from their camera, smartphone or USB Stick the USBQuickLink is the easiest connection to all these devices. On the go just stick the USB plug and socket together and use the USBQuickLink as a handle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Display technology
          DLP WavEngine
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light sources
          last over 30.000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 50 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          1300:1
          Resolution
          640 x 360 pixel
          Throw ratio
          2,2:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          25 cm-152 cm / 10"-60"
          Screen distance
          48 cm-285 cm / 19"-112"
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Projection modes
          • front
          • front ceiling
          • rear
          • rear ceiling
          Wall color correction
          • blue
          • green
          • pink
          • white
          • yellow
          Focus adjustment
          manual
          Noise level
          < 28 dba

        • Sound

          Internal speaker
          1 Watt (max)

        • Connection

          USB
          Slave - mass storage device (x-change data with PC); Master - connect mass storage devices; Charging
          HDMI
          mini HDMI with HDCP
          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones

        • Power source

          Internal battery
          • Internal battery: 1800mA
          • Optimal mode: 1.5 hours
          • Eco mode: 2 hours

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          130 x 86 x 65 mm / 5.12 x 3.39 x 2.56 inch
          Unpacked (W x D x H)
          97 x 54 x 17 mm / 3.81 x 2.12 x 0.67 inch

        • Weight

          Packed
          192 g / 6.17 oz
          Unpacked
          129 g / 4.14 oz

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5 ~ 35° C / 41 - 95° F
          Storage packed
          -25 ~ 60° C / -13 - 140° F
          Storage unpacked
          0 ~ 45° C / 32 - 113° F

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15 ~ 85% RH
          Storage packed
          5 ~ 93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15 ~ 85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          PPX4150
          yes
          Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
          yes
          Quick start guide
          yes
          User guide
          on internal memory
          Warranty card
          yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

