      PPX4835 is a powerful 350 lumens mobile projector with a 720p HD resolution. A screen size up to 150” (381 cm). HDMI/MHL interface and powerbank function makes it a powerful companion. See all benefits

        Project your life

        • 350 lumens
        • with battery

        Project HD videos, images, presentations up to 150" in size

        Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 150" (381 cm) in size

        SmartEngine with LED technology

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

        1x 3 watt speakers for a smooth sound experience

        1x 3 watt speakers for a smooth sound experience

        Various connections

        The PicoPix mobile projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, component, composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Built in speakers
          3 Watt

        • Connection

          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack
          DC-IN
          DC jack
          USB
          for powerbank function (5200 mAh/19,24Wh)
          HDMI
          mini HDMI with HDCP

        • Dimensions

          Packed (WxDxH)
          150 x 150 x 105  mm
          Unpacked
          115 x 115 x 32  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          1.020 kg
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.342  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5 ~ 35° C
          Storage packed
          -25 ~ 60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0 ~ 45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15 ~ 85% RH
          Storage packed
          5 ~ 93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15 ~ 85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          User guide
          on internal memory, internet
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          AC-adapter
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
          yes
          PPX4835
          yes

        • Power source

          Internal battery
          • Eco mode: 3 hours
          • Internal battery: 5200mAh/3,7V

        • Technology

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Brightness
          up to 350 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          100.000:1
          Display technology
          DLP SmartEngine
          Focus adjustment
          manual
          Keystone correction
          manual
          Light source
          RGB LED
          Noise level
          < 28 dba
          Projection modes
          • front
          • front ceiling
          • rear
          • rear ceiling
          Resolution
          1280 x 720 pixel
          Screen distance
          50 cm-500 cm / 20"-197"
          Screen size (diagonal)
          38 cm - 381 cm / 15"-150"
          Throw ratio
          1,47:1
          Wall color correction
          • blue
          • green
          • pink
          • white
          • yellow

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

