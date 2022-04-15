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2 year warranty

7-day return

PQ226/18 Electric shaver

Discontinued

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PQ226/18 Electric shaver

PQ226/18

PQ226/18 Electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 15 April 2022

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