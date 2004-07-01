  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    PSA110/11
      Digital Radio. Analog Workouts. Lock and load your favorite FM station in the sonic splendor of digital stereo sound. The fm is designed with athlete insights and technology innovations.

      Digital Radio. Analog Workouts. Lock and load your favorite FM station in the sonic splendor of digital stereo sound. The fm is designed with athlete insights and technology innovations.

        Digital FM radio

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Automatic Power off
          SmartSave
          Number of batteries
          1
          Operating time on battery
          10  hr
          Battery type
          • AAA
          • LR03
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          23.8  mm
          Product width
          70.5  mm
          Product height
          23.8  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          195  mm
          Packaging Depth
          192  mm
          Product weight
          0.060  kg
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Height
          95  mm

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 - 4mW
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Picture/Display

          Type
          LCD
          Indications
          • frequency
          • pre-set station
          • lock
          • Battery status

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Line-out
          3,5  mm

        • Accessories

          Headphones
          SBC HJ020/77S
          Armband
          AY4208
          Batteries
          1 x AAA

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Station presets
          10

