    Sport audio player

    PSA410/00
      Sport audio player

      PSA410/00
      Innovation for Athletes

      Three ways to play. The PSA410 is ready for anything you can throw at it. Got CD's filled with hundreds of mp3 audio selections? No problem. Plus, digital FM radio with 10 presets and a 5-key remote control waist belt and sport pack.

      Sport audio player

      Innovation for Athletes

      Three ways to play. The PSA410 is ready for anything you can throw at it. Got CD's filled with hundreds of mp3 audio selections? No problem. Plus, digital FM radio with 10 presets and a 5-key remote control waist belt and sport pack.

        Add accessories

        Sport audio player

        Sport audio player

        Innovation for Athletes

        MP3-CD/FM digital audio player

        MP3 and WMA playback

        MP3 and WMA playback

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        Digital Media Manager for easy media management

        Digital Media Manager is software from Philips that lets you easily transfer music, photo and video files from your device to your PC and vice versa. The software recognizes your device when it is connected to the PC. Using simple point and click, you can easily transfer files between the PC and a variety of Philips devices.

        ESP for skip-free music on the move

        Electronic Skip Protection ensures skip-free music even when your player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. As your CD plays, music is constantly fed into the player's memory buffer, which temporarily stores your music. When the device is subjected to knocks or jolts - accidentally or during sports - you will still experience uninterrupted sound from the music stored in the buffer while the laser promptly refocuses to the point at which the shock occurred, and recommences playing to refill the buffer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Bass enhancement
          Digital Bass Boost
          D/A converter
          1-bit
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Output power (RMS)
          2 - 5mW
          Signal to noise ratio
          >85
          Volume Control
          • 32 steps
          • digital

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          4.0 mm, 5V, centre +
          Line-out
          3,5  mm
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Station presets
          10

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          100 - 240V
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Number of batteries
          2
          Battery Playing Time CD
          20
          Battery Playing Time MP3-CD
          30

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          AY3365
          CD-ROM
          AY4487
          Headphones
          SBC HJ030/77
          AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
          AY4103
          Carrier
          AY4213
          Waistband rc, extens., armband
          AY4002

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          tbc  mm
          Product depth
          134  mm
          Packaging Height
          tbc  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          tbc  mm
          Product width
          130  mm
          Product height
          14.5  mm
          Product weight
          0.140  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Hold
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat one/album/all
          • Shuffle album/all
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          ID3 Tag support
          • Album title and artist name
          • Track title and artist name
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Electronic Skip Protection(CD)
          160
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps
          Magic ESP (MP3-CD)
          420
          Magic ESP™ (WMA)
          84 seconds at 64 Kbps

        • Picture/Display

          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          White
          Type
          LCD
          Indications
          • artist name
          • Battery status
          • CD functions
          • DBB
          • EPS
          • frequency
          • pre-set station
          • time
          • track
          • volume

