Touch screen for easy navigation

Touch screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.