Other items in the box
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Sound Takes Shape
Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound Takes Shape
Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.
Sound Takes Shape
Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound Takes Shape
Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.
CD Soundmachine
Total:
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Touch screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
Sound
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power