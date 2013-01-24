Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    PT720/14
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Lift&Cut Lift&Cut Lift&Cut
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      PT720/14
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Lift&Cut

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      Lift&Cut

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Lift&Cut

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      Lift&Cut

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Shaver series 3000

        Shaver series 3000

        Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Lift&Cut

        For a close shave

        • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
        • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
        Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

        Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

        The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        LED Display

        LED Display

        Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut blades
          Contour following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Display
          1 LED indication
          Cleaning
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          • Fully washable
          Shaving time
          45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
          Charging time
          • 8 hours
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Quick charge
          • Replace shaving heads
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Finishing
          NA
          Color
          NA
          Handle
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip
          • Rubber

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
          Guarantee
          2-year guarantee

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Maximum power consumption
          5.4  W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us