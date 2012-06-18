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  • DualPrecision
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Discontinued

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchDry electric shaver

PT860/14

4.2
| (76) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
DualPrecision
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Catches more hairs

DualPrecision

  • DualPrecision Flexing heads

  • 50 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Pop-up trimmer

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

76

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

18/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The shave was very clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

16/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good and Excellent product for this A Closer, Cleaner shave by Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

27/10/2020

Australia

Australia

Best shaver I have ever had

Nice close shave, no rash, easy to clean and service

Pros

Nice easy smooth shaving and comfortable to hold

Cons

none!

Yes, I recommend this product

Yes, I recommend this product

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022 