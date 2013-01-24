Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

    Dry electric shaver

    PT860/14
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • DualPrecision DualPrecision DualPrecision
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

      PT860/14
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

        Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

        Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        DualPrecision

        Catches more hairs

        • DualPrecision Flexing heads
        • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

        50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        LED Display

        LED Display

        Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Super Lift&Cut
          • DualPrecision heads
          Contour following
          Flex & Float System
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          2 LED indicator
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Replace shaving heads
          • Quick charge
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Handle
          • Ribbed rubber grip
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Guarantee
          2-year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us