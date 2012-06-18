2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision Flexing heads
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Pop-up trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
4.2
of 5
76
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Toon_Lee_HenryFoo
18/06/2012
Singapore
The shave was very clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
TohLangYu
16/06/2012
Singapore
Good and Excellent product for this A Closer, Cleaner shave by Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Stuhall
27/10/2020
Australia
Best shaver I have ever had
Nice close shave, no rash, easy to clean and service
Pros
Nice easy smooth shaving and comfortable to hold
Cons
none!
Yes, I recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022