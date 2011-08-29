  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

    Dry electric shaver

    PT870/14
    DualPrecision
      Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

      PT870/14
      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch Plus adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      DualPrecision

      PowerTouch Plus adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

        DualPrecision

        Catches more hairs

        • DualPrecision Flexing heads
        • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

        Heads pivot and flex to follow every curve for comfort

        Heads pivot and flex to follow every curve for comfort

        The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement - all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        50+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 50+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        LED Display

        LED Display

        Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          DualPrecision heads
          Contour following
          SmartPivot
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          2 LED indicator
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Replace shaving heads
          • Quick charge
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Handle
          • Ribbed rubber grip
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Guarantee
          2-year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

