TripleTrack
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and TripleTrack blades - that give you fast shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dry electric shaver
The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.
The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement ? all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 60+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Can be used corded and cordless
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge
