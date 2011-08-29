  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

    Dry electric shaver

    PT920/21
      -{discount-value}

      This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

        • TripleTrack blades
        • Pivoting heads

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • SmartPivot
          • Dynamic contour response
          Shaving system
          • TripleTrack cutting system
          • DualPrecision cutting
          • Super Lift&Cut
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer

        • Power

          Stand-by power
          &lt; 0.25 W

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless & corded operation
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          60+ minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Jet Clean
          Includes Jet Clean unit

        • Accessories

          Jet Clean
          Jet Clean

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Front Shell (lacquered)
          • Brushed chrome deco ring
          • Mirror black display panel
          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Ribbed rubber grip

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 2 LED indication
          • Charging indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Quick charge indication

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4 W

        • Design

          Color
          Grio anthracite

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Soft pouch

