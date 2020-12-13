2 year warranty
Discontinued
TripleTrack blades
Pivoting heads
60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are
The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
4.1
of 5
197
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Tall, & a shaved head
13/12/2020
Australia
Comfort, effectiveness and efficiency in one hand.
[I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.] I've had this shaver for ages now, and been using it is a welcome part of my daily routine. I actually shave my whole head with it and it's really comfortable doing that. It's quick and quiet, a full recharge lasts for 7-10 days. It's easy to clean and for the price I feel it was the best buy I could have made. Would highly recommend.
Pros
Smooth operation, quiet, easy to clean, 1 hour recharge lasts a week, durable.
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
Foxyg67
10/06/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Great buy
Always liked Phillips razor and not disappointed again. Nice if it came with storage bag but very pleased again.
Pros
Quick charge
Cons
No storage bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
sandles3157
02/01/2018
Australia
Great close shave
I have been using Philips shavers since I was old enough to shave and this has to be as good as any I have had.it gives you a nice close shave and comfortable to hold. Works with both mains power or cordless and I can wash the head to clean it,with the power of of course.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver