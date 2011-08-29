Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
Dry electric shaver
Total:
Shaving Performance
Power
Ease of use
Accessories
Service
Design
Service
Power
Ease of use
Power
Design
Accessories