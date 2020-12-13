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  • TripleTrack
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Discontinued

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchDry electric shaver

PT920/21

4.1
| (197) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
TripleTrack
This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.
See all benefits

Shave 50% more in every stroke

TripleTrack

  • TripleTrack blades

  • Pivoting heads

60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

60+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

60+ minutes of cordless power for 21 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are

Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

197

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

13/12/2020

Australia

Australia

Comfort, effectiveness and efficiency in one hand.

[I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.] I've had this shaver for ages now, and been using it is a welcome part of my daily routine. I actually shave my whole head with it and it's really comfortable doing that. It's quick and quiet, a full recharge lasts for 7-10 days. It's easy to clean and for the price I feel it was the best buy I could have made. Would highly recommend.

Pros

Smooth operation, quiet, easy to clean, 1 hour recharge lasts a week, durable.

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

10/06/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great buy

Always liked Phillips razor and not disappointed again. Nice if it came with storage bag but very pleased again.

Pros

Quick charge

Cons

No storage bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

02/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Great close shave

I have been using Philips shavers since I was old enough to shave and this has to be as good as any I have had.it gives you a nice close shave and comfortable to hold. Works with both mains power or cordless and I can wash the head to clean it,with the power of of course.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

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