    Passive 3D glasses

    PTA417/00
    • Easy 3D home cinema experience Easy 3D home cinema experience Easy 3D home cinema experience
      Passive 3D glasses

      PTA417/00

      Easy 3D home cinema experience

      Share a truly immersive 3D experience with your friends or the whole family with the additional two pairs of passive 3D glasses from Philips. They are designed for optimal comfort while offering high performance.

      Passive 3D glasses

      Easy 3D home cinema experience

      Share a truly immersive 3D experience with your friends or the whole family with the additional two pairs of passive 3D glasses from Philips. They are designed for optimal comfort while offering high performance. See all benefits

      Easy 3D home cinema experience

      Share a truly immersive 3D experience with your friends or the whole family with the additional two pairs of passive 3D glasses from Philips. They are designed for optimal comfort while offering high performance. See all benefits

      Passive 3D glasses

      Easy 3D home cinema experience

      Share a truly immersive 3D experience with your friends or the whole family with the additional two pairs of passive 3D glasses from Philips. They are designed for optimal comfort while offering high performance. See all benefits

        Easy 3D home cinema experience

        Enjoy a comfortable 3D experience

        • for Easy 3D TVs
        Sharp images with low cross talk performance

        Sharp images with low cross talk performance

        Featuring sharp images and low ghosting, Easy 3D is the most comfortable 3D to watch. Thanks to FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) - an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen - it comes equipped and ready to give you all the sensorial excitement of the cinema.

        Lightweight for long hours of comfort

        Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear

        Adjustable nose bridge for best personal comfort

        The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.

        Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

        The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

        Two passive 3D glasses for your friends or family

        With two additional pairs of passive 3D glasses, you can enjoy the comfortable 3D experience with more of your friends or family.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0  kg
          Box depth
          0  mm
          Box height
          0  mm
          Box width
          0  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2x cleaning cloth bags
          • 3D Health Guide

        • Related Products

          Compatible with
          • _PDL7906
          • _PFL76X6
          • _PFL79X6
          • _PFL8606D
          • _PFL8956D
          • _PFL4307
          • _PFL6xx7 (Eu)
          • _PDL6907
          • _PFL6007 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7007 (Lat Am)

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2x cleaning cloth bags
        • 3D Health Guide

            • Health Warning:
            • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
            • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
            • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
            • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
            • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

