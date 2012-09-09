  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment. See all benefits

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment. See all benefits

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment. See all benefits

      In 2D two player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both will only see their own game in full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment. See all benefits

      The ultimate gaming experience

      • for Easy 3D TVs
      Your game in full screen

      Your game in full screen

      With 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Philips expands the functionality of 3D TVs to enable gamers to enjoy their two-player games in full screen at the same time. By wearing the 3D glasses, each gamer will only see their game in full screen so two gamers can sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum excitement.

      Lightweight for long hours of comfort

      Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear

      Adjustable nose bridge for best personal comfort

      The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.

      Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

      The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

      Switch from full screen to normal view easily

      With 2 clicks of a button, you can easily switch from full screen to normal view to change game settings or other options easily.

      Sharp and flicker free images

      Powered by FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen, the full screen two player gaming features sharp images and low ghosting to give you all the sensorial excitement of the game.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.17  kg
        Box depth
        50  mm
        Box height
        265  mm
        Box width
        145  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2x cleaning cloth bags
        • Quick start guide

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        all Philips Passive 3D TVs

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2x cleaning cloth bags
      • Quick start guide

          • For 2D games only.
          • Ensure that the game console is connected to the HDMI connector of the TV.

