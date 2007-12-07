Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper
Hair clipper
This Philips hair clipper allows to create any look you want.
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Hairclipper series 1000
Hair clipper
Hair clipper No need to practice Complete control
An even haircut is guaranteed with our patented 2D Contour Tracking system. It adapts to the contours of your head, giving you control of your hairstyle!.
Safe and simple styling
Create any style in up to 8-lengths from 1-21 mm with just this unique adjustable comb. The built-in safety lock assures you can cut with confidence.
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Power system
Usage
Corded only
Maintenance
Guarantee
2-year worldwide guarantee Lubrication
Blades need no oiling
Comfort
Handling
Ultra-light design
Accessories
Barber tools
Styling comb
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