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    • Hair clipper Hair clipper Hair clipper

      Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

      QC5000/00

      Hair clipper

      This Philips hair clipper allows to create any look you want.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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      Hairclipper series 1000

      Hair clipper

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      Hair clipper

      No need to practice

      Complete control

      Complete control

      An even haircut is guaranteed with our patented 2D Contour Tracking system. It adapts to the contours of your head, giving you control of your hairstyle!.

      Safe and simple styling

      Safe and simple styling

      Create any style in up to 8-lengths from 1-21 mm with just this unique adjustable comb. The built-in safety lock assures you can cut with confidence.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded only

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling

      • Comfort

        Handling
        Ultra-light design

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Barber set
      Badge-D2C

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