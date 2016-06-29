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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 1000Hair clipper

QC5050/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Super-easy hairclipper

This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look.

See all benefits

Select length, lock, go

Super-easy hairclipper

  • With contour following comb

8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/06/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Reliable "friend"

[Employee of philipsglobal] This product serviced me almost 15 years, 1 time in every week!! Now the powercord got broken. Where can i find new a cord.. byyyyh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 QC5050/00 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 QC5050/00 Hair clipper

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