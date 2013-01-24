Home
    Hairclipper series 1000

    Hair clipper

    QC5050/00
      This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look.

        Super-easy hairclipper

        Select length, lock, go

        • With contour following comb
        8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

        8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

        Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

        A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          8
          Range of length settings
          up to 21  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 3  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Ease of use

          Charging indicator
          1 LED
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Charging time
          • 8 hours
          • 12 hours
          Running time
          • 35 minutes
          • 50 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Barber tools
          Styling comb & scissors

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

