Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    do it yourself hair clipper

    QC5170/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Cut your own hair Cut your own hair Cut your own hair
      -{discount-value}

      do it yourself hair clipper

      QC5170/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Cut your own hair

      Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy! See all benefits

      do it yourself hair clipper

      Cut your own hair

      Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Cut your own hair

      Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy! See all benefits

      do it yourself hair clipper

      Cut your own hair

      Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all diy-clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        do it yourself hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Cut your own hair

        Even in hard-to-reach spots

        • 180° rotating cutting element
        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Easy grip for total control

        Easy grip for total control

        The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle

        Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

        Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

        The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Create any style you want with precision.

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.

        10 secured length settings up to 21mm

        10 secured length settings up to 21mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

        180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

        The 180° pivoting head enables you to comfortably reach even the back of your head for a perfectly even cut

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          10
          Range of length settings
          up to 21  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Comb type
          Contour following

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          60 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Finishing
          Chromed body
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Precision trimmer
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charger
        • Cleaning brush

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us