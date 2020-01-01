do it yourself hair clipper
Cut your own hair
Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy!
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do it yourself hair clipper
Cut your own hair Even in hard-to-reach spots 180° rotating cutting element Contour following comb for speed and comfort
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Easy grip for total control
The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle
Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types
The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types
Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines
Create any style you want with precision.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.
10 secured length settings up to 21mm
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas
The 180° pivoting head enables you to comfortably reach even the back of your head for a perfectly even cut
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Power system
Battery type
NiMH Running time
60 minutes Charging time
8 hours Usage
Corded/cordless
Accessories
Cleaning brush
Yes Precision trimmer
Yes
Design
Finishing
Chromed body Shape
Ergonomic
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Cutting system
Cutter width
41
mm Number of length settings
10 Range of length settings
up to 21
mm Precision (size of steps)
By 2mm
mm Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
Yes Comb type
Contour following
Ease of use
Maintenance free - No Oil need
Yes
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