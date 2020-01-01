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    • Cut your own hair Cut your own hair Cut your own hair

      do it yourself hair clipper

      QC5170/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Cut your own hair

      Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy!

      See all benefits

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      Cut your own hair

      Even in hard-to-reach spots

      • 180° rotating cutting element
      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      Easy grip for total control

      Easy grip for total control

      The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle

      Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

      Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

      The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Create any style you want with precision.

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.

      10 secured length settings up to 21mm

      10 secured length settings up to 21mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

      180° pivoting clipper head for maximum reach in all areas

      The 180° pivoting head enables you to comfortably reach even the back of your head for a perfectly even cut

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Running time
        60 minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Usage
        Corded/cordless

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Precision trimmer
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        Chromed body
        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        10
        Range of length settings
        up to 21  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm  mm
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes
        Comb type
        Contour following

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Charger
      Badge-D2C

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