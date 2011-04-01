Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More power, better haircuts
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More power, better haircuts
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
More power, better haircuts
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More power, better haircuts
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Hair clipper
Total:
Power system
Ease of use
Design
Design
Cutting system
Service
Ease of use
Accessories