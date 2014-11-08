  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hairclipper series 7000

    Hair clipper

    QC5380/32
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional power Professional power Professional power
      -{discount-value}

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      QC5380/32
      Overall Rating / 5

      Professional power

      This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      Professional power

      This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

      Professional power

      This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      Professional power

      This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series Hair clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairclipper series 7000

        Hairclipper series 7000

        Hair clipper

        Total:

        Professional power

        • Titanium Blades
        • 12 length settings
        • 75mins cordless use/1h charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter material
          Stainless steel with titanium coating

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Running time
          Up to 75 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Turbo button
          Yes

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Number of length settings
          12
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes
          Range of length settings
          0.5-21 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm mm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          100% Washable
          Clean under tap
          Comb for 1mm buzz cut
          Yes
          Expert 2D comb
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.