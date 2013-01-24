Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Multigroom series 3000

    Grooming kit

    QG3030/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Create your own look Create your own look Create your own look
      -{discount-value}

      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      QG3030/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Create your own look

      Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin friendly trimmer for nose-ear-eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.00
      Find similar products

      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      Create your own look

      Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin friendly trimmer for nose-ear-eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Create your own look

      Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin friendly trimmer for nose-ear-eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.00
      Find similar products

      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      Create your own look

      Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin friendly trimmer for nose-ear-eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        Grooming kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Create your own look

        4 in 1 grooming kit

        • 35 min grooming
        • Beard, nose, ears use
        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

        Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

        Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

        Sharper edges provides an improved cutting performance for faster and better results

        Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

        Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

        Rounded trimmer tip's prevents scratching on the skin and provide the ultimate body comfort

        Washable attachments

        Washable attachments

        Washable attachments for fast and convenient cleaning.

        Rechargeable cordless

        Rechargeable cordless

        10-hour charge for up to 35 minutes of cordless operation

        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

        To trim unwanted hairs easily and pain-free.

        Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

        Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

        9 length settings to trim your facial hair exactly how you want with this Philips trimmer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Washable attachments

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Accessories

          Charging stand
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          Beard and moustache comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Attachments

          Full size trimmer blade
          Yes  mm
          Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us