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    • All-in-one beard & detail trimmer All-in-one beard & detail trimmer All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000 3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

      QG3320/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

      Try out different beard, mustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.00

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      Multigroom series 3000
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      Multigroom series 3000

      3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

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      recurring payment

      All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

      3 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 2 attachments & 1 comb
      • cordless, fully washable
      • skin-friendly blades
      • 60mins cordless use/10h charge
      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

      Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

      60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

      Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

      Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

      18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

      Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Rotary nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
        Facial styling
        • Moustache
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Detailed styling
        • Sharp lines
        • Goatee
        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Number of attachments/combs
        2 attachments & 1 comb

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        10 hours full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip
        Color
        Black with silver details

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Self sharpening blades
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Fully washable

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