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Multigroom series 3000
3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer
Total
recurring payment
All-in-one beard & detail trimmer
3 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility
2 attachments & 1 comb
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60mins cordless use/10h charge
Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim
Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.
60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge
Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.
2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look
Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap
Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.
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