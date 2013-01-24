Home
    Multigroom series 3000

    3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

    QG3320/15
    All-in-one beard & detail trimmer
      Multigroom series 3000 3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

      QG3320/15
      All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

      Try out different beard, mustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

        All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

        3 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

        • 2 attachments & 1 comb
        • cordless, fully washable
        • skin-friendly blades
        • 60mins cordless use/10h charge
        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/combs
          2 attachments & 1 comb
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Rotary nose trimmer
          • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
          Number of length settings
          18 integrated length settings
          Facial styling
          • Moustache
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Detailed styling
          • Sharp lines
          • Goatee

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Fully washable
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Design

          Color
          Black with silver details
          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes
          Self sharpening blades
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

