Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.
Rechargeable only.Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
