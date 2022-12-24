  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    QT4000/15
        Perfect beard made easy

        The most convenient way to start with your beard

        • 1mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 10h charge/45mins cordless use
        1mm precision

        1mm precision

        Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

        Get a perfect but protective trim

        Get a perfect but protective trim

        The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Rechargeable only.Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

        Easy to grip

        Easy to grip

        A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

        Simple maintenance

        Simple maintenance

        Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Short beard

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          10
          Range of length settings
          1 up to 10  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Comb type
          Stubble
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Battery
          1x AAA NiMH
          Charge indication
          On plug
          Easy Cleaning
          Washable attachments

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Running time
          Up to 45 minutes
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V
          Charging time
          10 hours

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

