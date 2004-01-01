  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Rechargeables Battery

    R6B2A260/10
    • Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer
      -{discount-value}

      Rechargeables Battery

      R6B2A260/10

      Enjoy your device longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Rechargeables Battery

      Enjoy your device longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Enjoy your device longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Rechargeables Battery

      Enjoy your device longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Similar products

      See all Rechargeable Batteries

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rechargeables

        Rechargeables

        Battery

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy your device longer

        • AA, 2600 mAh
        • Nickel-Metal Hydride

        NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

        Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

        An amazing capacity to operate all your digital devices

        The 2600 mAh of energy keeps your digital camera and other ultra high energy users going even longer.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

        Ready to use

        The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        These Nickel-Metal Hydride rechargeable can be re-energized fully up to 500 times without draining them before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable accus.

        Technical Specifications

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          • Carton
          • PET
          Packaging type
          Clam shell blister

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 10895 95951 3
          Length
          28.3  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          48
          Width
          23.2  cm
          Gross weight
          3.55  kg
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Nett weight
          2.8128  kg
          Tare weight
          0.7372  kg

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          2600 mAh
          Battery type
          AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Battery voltage
          1.2  V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Number of products included
          2
          EAN
          87 10895 95950 6
          Gross weight
          0.0646  kg
          Nett weight
          0.0586  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0060  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5.05  cm
          Width
          1.45  cm
          Depth
          1.45  cm
          Weight
          0.06  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.