    shaving heads

    RQ10/50
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      shaving heads

      RQ10/50

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • TripleTrack
      • Replacement unit
      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

      Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

      Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

      Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Easy click off, click on

      Easy click off, click on

      Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product types
        • RQ1050
        • RQ1060
        • RQ1075
        • RQ1085
        • RQ1095
        • RQ1051
        • RQ1052
        • RQ1053
        • RQ1061
        • RQ1062
        • RQ1076
        • RQ1077
        • RQ1087
        • RQ1090
        Shaving units per packaging
        1

