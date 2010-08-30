  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1160/17
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1160/17
      Overall Rating / 5

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Wet & dry electric shaver

        Total:

        Soft touch, smooth skin

        • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
        • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Precision Trimmer and Pouch

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          GyroFlex 2D contour following
          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          SkinComfort
          SkinGlide
          Styling
          Skin friendly precision trimmer

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Shaving time
          Up to 50 minutes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Brushed chrome deco ring
          • LED Display

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 2 level battery indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Quick charge indication

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Soft pouch

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Charging stand
        • Soft travel pouch
        • Protection cap
        • Power cord

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.