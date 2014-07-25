2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
4.1
of 5
50
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
itsgarry
25/07/2014
Australia
Great shaver
I have just switched from using Philips mains powered shaver for the last 20 years to this shaver, and I love the ease of use of a cordless shaver. This shaver is also much quieter than my old one, and I can wash the head under the tap to help clean it. While the trimmer is not built in, it only takes a few seconds to switch heads, so it is not a big deal. I'm really happy I switched to this shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Mohammad
10/01/2016
New Zealand
Verified buyer
So far so good
So far so good thank for making our life easier. thank you again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
paganarcher
12/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good smooth action floating heads work well.
good smooth action floating heads work well. Only slight downside is requirement to change heads for sideburns.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022