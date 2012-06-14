2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.2
of 5
88
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
EvonWang
14/06/2012
Singapore
It is compact and easy to use. Not much noise produced. it covers all angle while shaving. able to use for quite sometime before the next charging period. afer shaving, the hair does not drop out from the head, it is all contain in the head compartment. Worth the buy!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
RobertHogg
13/04/2012
Singapore
Excellent product, gives a really close shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
BoZhang
26/12/2011
Singapore
Very flexible and it won't hurt the skin. Good quality. Battery can last long.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver