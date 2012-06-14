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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1260/21

4.2

| (88) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.2

of 5

88

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

14/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

It is compact and easy to use. Not much noise produced. it covers all angle while shaving. able to use for quite sometime before the next charging period. afer shaving, the hair does not drop out from the head, it is all contain in the head compartment. Worth the buy!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

13/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product, gives a really close shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

26/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Very flexible and it won't hurt the skin. Good quality. Battery can last long.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

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