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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1275/21

4.2

| (35) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

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4.2

of 5

35

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

29/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product,shame about the price of spares

Excellent product,battery lasts well and charges quickly. Shame about the very high price of spare head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

03/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very pleased

Great electric save and I'm glad I went for this model with the trimmer as it's an excellent feature. Very good battery life, easy to clean and use as its well designed. I had an old design Philips electric saver for about 10 years, this new design is much improved and I'm hoping this new one last as long. The only thing I can point out is that the new style heads have a larger outer frame so you have to pay more attention to get the correct angle to make sure you get all the hairs under your nose, otherwise it's quite easy to miss some. So overall its a great saver so get one as you'll not be disappointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

22/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Provides a good clean shave

I tried a Philips shaver very many years ago and found it hopeless. I then tried various German foil shavers. I bought their best shaver about 4 years ago. I never got a clean shave, and recently it began going wrong. I investigated their latest, nearly bought it, but first looked at Which? This recommended Philips shavers; I bought this one, and find it so much better than the German foil shaver. When using a gel beforehand for a wet shave it gives an even closer shave. Highly recommended. The enclosed instructions are just pictures, which are pretty useless. However, one can download a set of proper instructions. I wish Philips would stop issuing so many different models, which even Philips could not tell me all the differences on the telephone. If they wish to produce different models, they should list the differences, rather than just give each variation a new RQ number.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1275/17 wet and dry electric shaver

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