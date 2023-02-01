Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless smooth shave
The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits
Electric shaver
Total:
recurring payment
Protective cap that comes between the rotative blades and your face to avoid getting irritation and nick and cuts.
Keeps rotating against the cap to guarantee the blades stay sharp and prevent from irritating your skin.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
The shaver heads float in different directions for an improved hair catching even in areas difficult to reach.
An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.