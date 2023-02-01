  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Shaver series 1000

    Electric shaver

    S1301/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Effortless smooth shave Effortless smooth shave Effortless smooth shave
      Shaver series 1000 Electric shaver

      S1301/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Effortless smooth shave

      The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience.

      Shaver series 1000 Electric shaver

      Effortless smooth shave

      The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits

      Effortless smooth shave

      The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits

      Shaver series 1000 Electric shaver

      Effortless smooth shave

      The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience. See all benefits

        Effortless smooth shave

        with Advanced Skin Protection

        • PowerCut Blades
        • ContourFlex shaving unit
        • Imported High Quality Steel
        • Wet & dry
        Protective cap avoids getting irritation and nick and cuts

        Protective cap avoids getting irritation and nick and cuts

        Protective cap that comes between the rotative blades and your face to avoid getting irritation and nick and cuts.

        27 self-sharpening blades stay sharp and prevent irritation

        27 self-sharpening blades stay sharp and prevent irritation

        Keeps rotating against the cap to guarantee the blades stay sharp and prevent from irritating your skin.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

        Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

        A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

        A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

        In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low.

        Designed for optimum handling

        Designed for optimum handling

        Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

        Floating shaving heads adjust to your face and neck curves

        Floating shaving heads adjust to your face and neck curves

        The shaver heads float in different directions for an improved hair catching even in areas difficult to reach.

        Water-resistant for easy cleaning

        Water-resistant for easy cleaning

        An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Run time
          40 min / 13 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • PowerCut blade system
          • Imported High Quality Steel
          Contour following
          ContourFlex shaving unit

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Operation
          Cordless use only

