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    • Clean shave, More comfort Clean shave, More comfort Clean shave, More comfort

      Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

      S3133/57

      Clean shave, More comfort

      Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.

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      Shaver series 3000

      Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

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      Clean shave, More comfort

      Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • PowerCut Blades
      • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

      Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

      Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

      The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

      A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

      A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

      In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Designed for optimum handling

      Designed for optimum handling

      Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

      Trim nose & ears hair

      Trim nose & ears hair

      Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Nose trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Color
        Ink Black
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        PowerCut blade system

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Operation
        • Cordless use only
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

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      • HQ110
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