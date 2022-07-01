Other items in the box
- HQ110
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000
Total:
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.
The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
Shaving Performance
Service
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.