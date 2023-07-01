  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    S3000 Series

    Shaver S3608/10

    • Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave
      Comfortable, consistent shave

      Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time See all benefits

        Comfortable, consistent shave

        Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

        • Clean shave with no pulling
        5 Directional Flex Heads

        5 Directional Flex Heads

        The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience

        Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

        Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

        The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

        Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

        Philipss smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        You'll have up to 40 minutes of run time - that's about 13 shaves - on a 1 hour charge. This shaver operates in cordless mode only.

        Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

        The Shave & Groom is water-resistant, so you can use it wet, dry or with gel. It's your choice: shave and groom yourself in or out of the shower.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
          Yes
          Running time
          40 minutes
          Quick charge
          5 min quick charge for 1 shave

        • Shaving system

          Fully washable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Protective cap
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Malibu and Black
          Finishing
          LED Display

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

