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    • Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave

      S3000 Series Shaver S3608/10

      S3608

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Comfortable, consistent shave

      Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time

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      S3000 Series

      Shaver S3608/10

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      Comfortable, consistent shave

      Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

      • Clean shave with no pulling
      Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

      Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

      Philips smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

      5 Directional Flex Heads

      5 Directional Flex Heads

      The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      You'll have up to 40 minutes of run time - that's about 13 shaves - on a 1 hour charge. This shaver operates in cordless mode only.

      Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

      Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

      The shaver is water-resistant, so you can use it wet, dry or with gel. It's your choice: shave and groom yourself in or out of the shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Running time
        40 minutes
        Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
        Yes
        Quick charge
        5 min quick charge for 1 shave

      • Shaving system

        Fully washable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Protective cap
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Malibu and Black
        Finishing
        LED Display

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        2 + 1 years warranty*
        Yes

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