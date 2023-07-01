S3000 Series Shaver S3608/10
Comfortable, consistent shave
Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique
Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you
get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time
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S3000 Series
Shaver S3608/10
Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent results, time after time Clean shave with no pulling Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically
Philips smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.
5 Directional Flex Heads
The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience
Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching
The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.
40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge
You'll have up to 40 minutes of run time - that's about 13 shaves - on a 1 hour charge. This shaver operates in cordless mode only.
Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry
The shaver is water-resistant, so you can use it wet, dry or with gel. It's your choice: shave and groom yourself in or out of the shower.
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Power system
Running time
40 minutes Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
Yes Quick charge
5 min quick charge for 1 shave
Shaving system
Fully washable
Yes
Accessories
Protective cap
Yes
Design
Handle
Malibu and Black Finishing
LED Display
Service
2-year warranty
Yes 2 + 1 years warranty*
Yes
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