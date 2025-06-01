  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Fast, smooth shave

      Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      S3882/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Even on sensitive skin

      • 6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin
      • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
      • SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave
      • Shave gently with the Sensitive mode
      • Anti-Corrosion European blades
      Make it a bundle and save

      Shaver 3000 Series
      Shaver 3000 Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      Fast, smooth shave

      Philips Shaver 3000 Series gives you a comfortable, clean shave even on sensitive skin. The 6D Flex heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, SkinGlide coating and Sensitive mode ensure excellent, reliable results every time.
      6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin

      6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin

      The special design enables each head to flex independently for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable and fast shaving experience.

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.

      SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave

      SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave

      The Micro-bead SkinGlide coating reduces friction on your skin, for a smooth and comfortable shave.

      Shave gently with the Sensitive mode

      Shave gently with the Sensitive mode

      Easily switch from Regular to Sensitive mode for a smooth, gentle shave.

      Anti-Corrosion European blades

      Anti-Corrosion European blades

      The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      In just 50 minutes, the durable NiMh battery is fully charged 60 minutes of shaving. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

      Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

      With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Battery status at a glance

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      USB-A for convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Protective cap
        • SH30
        • Charging cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Self-standing shaver
        Color
        Mid slate Metallic

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 24 months with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 3.500.000 cutting movement/min
        Contour following
        6D Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3-level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • Skin protection

        Skin Protection
        • SkinGlide coating
        • Sensitive mode

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Protective cap
      • Charging cable
      Badge-D2C

