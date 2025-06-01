Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Total
recurring payment
Fast, smooth shave
Philips Shaver 3000 Series gives you a comfortable, clean shave even on sensitive skin. The 6D Flex heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, SkinGlide coating and Sensitive mode ensure excellent, reliable results every time.
6D Flex Heads ensure optimal contact with your skin
The special design enables each head to flex independently for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable and fast shaving experience.
PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.
SkinGlide coating for a smooth and comfortable shave
The Micro-bead SkinGlide coating reduces friction on your skin, for a smooth and comfortable shave.
Shave gently with the Sensitive mode
Easily switch from Regular to Sensitive mode for a smooth, gentle shave.
Anti-Corrosion European blades
The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.
Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower
Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.
50 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge
In just 50 minutes, the durable NiMh battery is fully charged 60 minutes of shaving. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.
Sleek lines and youth aesthetic
With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.
Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Battery status at a glance
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.
Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
USB-A for convenient charging
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.