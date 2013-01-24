  • 2-year warranty

    AquaTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5420/04
    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5420/04
      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it's designed to protect your skin.

      The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it's designed to protect your skin.

      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it's designed to protect your skin.

        Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

        Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • 45 min cordless use/1h charge
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

        A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

        Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        45 minutes of cordless shaving

        45 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          • SkinProtection System

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Neptune Blue - Charcoal Grey

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          45 min / 15 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          • Rechargeable
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

            Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

