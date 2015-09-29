  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5420/04

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00

      Similar products

      See all AquaTouch Shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver series 5000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

      Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 45 min cordless use/1h charge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

      Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

      Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      45 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        • Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Color
        Neptune Blue - Charcoal Grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        • SkinProtection System
        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.