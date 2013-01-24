Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5550/44
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Clean & close, Fast shave Clean & close, Fast shave Clean & close, Fast shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5550/44
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Clean & close, Fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $189.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Clean & close, Fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Clean & close, Fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $189.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Clean & close, Fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clean & close, Fast shave

        Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • P. Trimmer & Nose Trimmer
        A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

        A rounded head profile glides smoothly protecting your skin

        Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

        Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

        Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

        Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

        Removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Turbo+ mode
          Shave with 20% extra power

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          • Precision trimmer
          • Nose trimmer

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Severum - Super Nova Silver

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClick nose trimmer

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
              • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us