Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5579/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S5579/60
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $249.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $249.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        Wet & Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful shave, gentle on skin

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • 360-D Flexing heads
        • Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke**. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

        1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3-level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360-D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Color
          Electric Blue
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-ion

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        • Accessories

          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Quick Clean Pod
          • 1 cartridge included
          • Yes
          Travel and storage
          • Protective cap
          • Soft pouch

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
              • * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us