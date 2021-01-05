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    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S5582/20

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $169.00

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      Shaver series 5000

      Wet & Dry electric shaver

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      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      • Integrated pop-up trimmer
      More cutting performance in every stroke

      More cutting performance in every stroke

      Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Follows the contours of your face

      Follows the contours of your face

      Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

      This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charged in one hour

      Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      The electric shaver with an Eco passport

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.

      A more intuitive shaving experience

      A more intuitive shaving experience

      You can easily see how much power is left with the 3-level LED display. Your Philips shaver not only tells you when it's time to charge, it also has indicators for locking, cleaning and replacing the head.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Color
        Ocean Blue
        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • LED display
        • Travel lock
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

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      • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

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