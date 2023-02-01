  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Shaver Series 5000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5880/20
    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

        Powerful shave, gentle on skin

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • 360-D Flexing heads
        • Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Powerful performance in every pass

        Powerful performance in every pass

        With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology dynamically auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Flexible heads follow your facial contours

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

        1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Shaver comes with Eco passport

        Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3-level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Strenghtened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

        Strenghtened with palladium for longer shaver lifetime

        Our shavers motor and battery are engineered for durability, having long lasting power for a powerful shave

        Reset your shaver to new

        Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Li-ion
          Automatic voltage
          5 V
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Color
          Carbon Grey
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          USB-A Charging
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Display
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          • Soft pouch
          • Protective cap
          USB-A cable included
          Power adapter not included

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360-D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          Power Adapt sensor

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.

